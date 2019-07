× Wyoming Police investigate fatal car/pedestrian accident

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is on the scene of a car/pedestrian accident at 28th Street and S. Division Avenue.

Wyoming Public Safety Lieutenant Eric Wiler tells FOX 17 a male pedestrian was killed in the crash.

The victim’s age, hometown and other details were not immediately available. But police said more details would be provided late tonight in a news release.

Wyoming Police are investigating.