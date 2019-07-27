Beach Hazards Advisories in effect for Saturday

5-year-old saves 13 from Chicago house fire

Posted 4:27 PM, July 27, 2019, by

CHICAGO (AP) — A 5-year-old boy is being credited with saving 13 people from a Chicago house fire.

Residents say Jayden Espinosa awoke to smoke and flames just before 4 a.m. Saturday and alerted others to the danger.

Seven adults and six children who lived in the 2 1/2-story brick home in the Back of the Yards neighborhood were left homeless. No injuries were reported.

Nicole Peeples says that without the boy’s warning, “I don’t think we would have survived.”

Peeples says she smelled no smoke and “the fire alarms never went off. I’m so glad he was there.”

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire. Residents say the home was destroyed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.