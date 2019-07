× Biker dies after hitting car pulling into traffic

PORTER TWP. Mich. — A motorcyclist died Saturday just before 4:30 p.m. when he collided with a car in Cass County.

25 year-old Three Rivers man, Tyler Hershberger, was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. The 16 year-old driving the car was entering traffic from their driveway on US 12 near Baldwin Pairie.

Hershberger was wearing a helmet and police tell FOX 17 alcohol and drugs did not seem to play a roll in the crash.