Dangerous conditions along the lakeshore for Saturday

West Michigan - We expect a mix of sun and clouds for Saturday with humidity building again as temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s. There is a chance for isolated showers and storms mainly in the morning and after sunset hours as well. Breezy winds out of the southwest will be present and potentially reaching wind gusts upwards of 30 mph in the afternoon and evening. Those winds will lead to dangerous conditions along the lakeshore.

Today is NOT the day to go swimming in Lake Michigan. We have to be smart to stay safe along the lakeshore especially with Coast Guard Festival and other lakeshore activities happening. High beach hazard risks are in place for almost the entire lakeshore and small craft advisories for our boaters with waves reaching 3 to 6 feet. Piers will be a dangerous place as waves can wash over the pier walls. Rip currents are possible mainly on the north side of the piers. Red flags will be flying all day along our lakeshore. Please be smart and cautious so everyone stays safe.