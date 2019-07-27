Police: Distracted driver rear-ends van in front of fairgrounds

Posted 9:22 PM, July 27, 2019, by , Updated at 09:54PM, July 27, 2019

HOLLAND, Mich. — A truck rear-ended a van sending 3 children to the hospital.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office tells FOX 17 a Holland man driving a Ford F-150 was “distracted by fair activities” and didn’t see the Honda minivan in front of it stopped for fair traffic. The two adults in the van were from Jenison and had 5 children with them, ages 5 to 16 years old.

The crash disabled both vehicles and blocked Ottawa Beach Road from 152nd Avenue to the far west gate of the fairgrounds for an hour while police investigated.

The driver of the Ford was treated for his injuries at the scene of the crash. According to police everyone involved was buckled properly. All injuries were minor but 3 of the children were taken to Holland Hospital for observation.

