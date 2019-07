× Kellogg’s launching Baby Shark Cereal

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Kellogg’s is launching Baby Shark Cereal.

The company in Battle Creek partnered up with Pinkfong, a South Korean educational entertainment company that created the popular song that led to the Baby Shark fame.

The cereal includes pink, blue and yellow loops flavored like berries. There are also shark-shaped marshmallows inside.

The cereal will be available for purchase at Walmart and Sam’s Club beginning this August.

Kellogg’s said the arrival of the new cereal coincides with Discovery Channel’s “Shark Week” programming.