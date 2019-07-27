× Lansing memorial dedicated today for state’s fallen officers

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Monument is being dedicated at 3 p.m. Saturday following a 14-year fundraising effort in support of its construction.

The ceremony will take place in Lansing at the monument honoring Michigan law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty. The monument’s home in Veterans Memorial Park is adjacent to the Hall of Justice in the Michigan Capitol complex.

Coined the “Sentinel,” the monument includes metal panels engraved with the names of fallen officers.

A groundbreaking took place last year on the project.

Members of the Michigan Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund Commission will be on hand for Saturday’s event along with state officials and police officers. After the ceremony, the names of 588 fallen officers memorialized on the monument will be read aloud.