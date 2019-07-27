Man drowns in Lake Michigan near Holland

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says says a man drowned Saturday afternoon in Lake Michigan, near Lakeshore Avenue in Park Township.

Deputies responded around 4:30 p.m. Saturday to a homeowner’s report of a man struggling in the surf off the shoreline and waving for help, before going face-down. The location was on N. Lakeshore Drive, north of Riley Street.

Police say bystanders and beachgoers pulled the man through the rough surf and waves and brought him to shore. That’s when Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics arrived and quickly began CPR.

The response time was less than 10 minutes after the man was scene face-down in the water. Regardless, life-saving efforts were too late, and police say the man was declared dead at the scene by the Ottawa County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a 7 p.m. news release Saturday, “The middle aged male victim has yet to be identified and investigators are in the process of identification and next of kin notification at this time.”

The National Weather Service reported waves on Lake Michigan were 3- to -5-feet at the time, with an undertow. Winds were at 20- to 30-miles per hour at the time, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.