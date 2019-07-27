Beach Hazards Advisories in effect for Saturday

Michigan monument to fallen officers dedicated in Lansing

Posted 4:40 PM, July 27, 2019, by

(AP) — The Michigan Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Monument has been dedicated following a 14-year fundraising effort in support of its construction.

Dozens of officers from departments across the state and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel took part in Saturday’s ceremony in Lansing at the monument honoring Michigan law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty. The monument’s home in Veterans Memorial Park is adjacent to the Hall of Justice in the Capitol complex. Coined the “Sentinel,” the monument includes metal panels engraved with the names of fallen officers.

groundbreaking took place last year on the project.

After the ceremony, the names of 588 fallen officers memorialized on the monument were being read aloud.

