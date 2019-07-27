Motorcyclist dies in one-vehicle crash on Muskegon’s east side

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A motorcycle crashed on East Sherman Avenue early Saturday morning on Muskegon’s east side, and police say the 50-year-old driver was killed.

It was around 2 a.m., west of 8th Avenue. The location is west of Kent City and south of Casnovia, near the Kent County line.

Muskegon Police say the speed the motorcycle was traveling likely played a role in the crash, although it’s still being investigated.

Police say the man was heading westbound at the time – and not wearing a helmet

No other vehicles or people were involved.