Motorcyclist dies in one-vehicle crash on Muskegon’s east side

Posted 9:46 PM, July 27, 2019, by

MUSKEGON, Mich.  — A motorcycle crashed on East Sherman Avenue early Saturday morning on Muskegon’s east side, and police say the 50-year-old driver was killed.

It was around 2 a.m., west of 8th Avenue. The location is west of Kent City and south of Casnovia, near the Kent County line.

Muskegon Police say the speed the motorcycle was traveling likely played a role in the crash, although it’s still being investigated.

Police say the man was heading westbound at the time – and not wearing a helmet

No other vehicles or people were involved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.