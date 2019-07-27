Plainwell Mayor passes away at 68

PLAINWELL, Mich. — Mayor Richard Brooks passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, July 25. He was 68.

The City of Plainwell’s Facebook page called Mayor Brooks “a constant and passionate advocate for the city he served.”

Brooks served on the City Council from 1994 until he was elected Mayor in 2000 and would often be seen at one of the town’s festivals or ice cream parlors.

His family remembers him as “never one to remain idle” and very active in his children’s lives and his duties to the city.

“The Christmas Tree Lighting will never be the same.” The city said.

The Brooks family asks anyone wishing to make memorial donations to do so in Brooks’ name to the charity of their choice.