Plainwell Mayor passes away at 68

Posted 7:43 PM, July 27, 2019, by , Updated at 07:44PM, July 27, 2019

PLAINWELL, Mich. — Mayor Richard Brooks passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, July 25. He was 68.

The City of Plainwell’s Facebook page called Mayor Brooks “a constant and passionate advocate for the city he served.”

Brooks served on the City Council from 1994 until he was elected Mayor in 2000 and would often be seen at one of the town’s festivals or ice cream parlors.

His family remembers him as “never one to remain idle” and very active in his children’s lives and his duties to the city.

“The Christmas Tree Lighting will never be the same.” The city said.

The Brooks family asks anyone wishing to make memorial donations to do so in Brooks’ name to the charity of their choice.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.