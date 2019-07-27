× Portage lifts Boil Water Advisory for Regina Avenue & Marlow Street

PORTAGE, Mich. — The city of Portage has rescinded a Boil Water Advisory that it issued Thursday.

Shortly before noon Saturday, Portage director of transportation and utilities Kendra Gwin issued the following statement:

“The Boil Water Advisory on Regina Avenue and abutting properties on Marlow Street is being lifted. Collection of bacteriological samples from the water main have passed state-regulated standards.

For more information, please call the city of Portage Department of Transportation & Utilities at (269) 329-4422.”