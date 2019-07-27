× Amphibious plane crashes into lake in Isabella County

GILMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says two men suffered unspecified injuries Saturday when their two-seater water-landing airplane plunged into Littlefield Lake in the northern part of the county.

It happened around 1:20 p.m. Saturday in Gilmore Township. That’s southwest of Farwell, and about halfway between M-66 and US-127.

The Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that two marine deputies were on the lake patrolling on Jet Skis when they saw the plane attempt to take off from the lake. “When the plane became airborne it appeared to begin to struggle to gain altitude. The deputies then observed the plane begin to turn and then it struck a tree. The plane immediately took a nosedive into the water.”

Sheriff’s investigators figure strong wind gusts at the time possibly may’ve interfered with the take-off.

As the deputies responded, they saw some people in another watercraft helping the two men out of the cockpit. The deputies then helped the victims get onto a pontoon boat, and they were taken to the shore for treatment by fire/rescue and EMS crews. The pilot and owner of the plane were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“The passenger was flown by Aeromed helicopter to Grand Rapids and last listed in serious condition.”

The Sheriff’s Office says the owner/pilot of the plane is Tyrone Finch, 54, of Tennessee. And the passenger is listed as a 62-year-old man from Deerfield Township, MI.

The plane was more difficult to get out of the water. It was upside-down in the lake for several hours. Police and several people who live around the lake worked with Greens Towing to secure flotation tubes under the plane’s wings to keep it from sinking.

“Once the flotation devices were secured to the wings Sheriffs personnel used ropes to slowly pull the plane with the Jet Skis to the mooring/dock area. The plane was loaded onto a flatbed wrecker and from their it was slowly moved from the lake to a secured impound yard.”

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says it’s working with the Federal Aviation Administration, with an investigator from the FAA coming in Monday to investigate the wreckage.

The Morning Sun newspaper reported the plane was an ICON-A5, a”high-wing flying boat-type amphibious monoplane.”