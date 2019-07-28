 A sunny Sunday leading to scattered showers and storms come Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have plenty of sunshine through the entire day with a mix of some cloud cover and even an isolated chance for a shower or storm. Anyone living along or south of I-96 and I-94 will be close enough to our stalled front and could potentially see an isolated shower or storm in the second half of the day. The heat and humidity continue as well with temperatures in the upper 80s.

Temperatures dip back into the lower 80s on Monday, but we remain in our sticky and muggy air mass. Good news is that we fall right back into more comfortable air on Tuesday and stay less humid through the work week.

Waves along the lakeshore today will be somewhat calmer even though we still have to be cautious. Waves mostly from 1 to 3 feet through much of the day until they build into the evening. By this evening we expect 2-4 foot waves which will then trigger a small craft advisory for our boaters. Already tomorrow we are under a moderate beach hazard risk as the waves stay higher through Monday evening.

On Monday we expect to start off dry with increasing cloud cover throughout the day. Around 1-2 o’clock a cold front will start to push through giving us the chance to see scattered showers and storms mostly in our southeast locations. Nothing is expected to be severe at this time, but we will keep you updated on any changes.

Tuesday we tap into more comfortable air again and hold temperatures in the lower and upper 80s for the week. Sunshine lasts from Tuesday all the way into Saturday. Enjoy!