Drive-by shooting results in multiple wounds to Berrien County man

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — A man sustained several injuries to his buttocks and legs in a drive-by shooting shortly after midnight.

At 12:25 a.m. Sunday, Berrien County Sheriff’s Office road patrol personnel and the Michigan State Police responded to a report of several gunshots and an injured person in the 900 block of Woods Edge Drive in Niles Township. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies discovered that a 32-year-old Niles area man had been shot numerous times in his buttocks and lower legs.

The man was transported by the Southwestern Michigan Community Ambulance Service to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Ind., where he underwent surgery for non-life-threatening injuries. He was listed in stable condition later Sunday.

Detectives and crime scene technicians from the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to assist in the investigation and processing of the crime.

The initial investigation reveals that the shooting victim was standing outside of a vehicle in a parking lot at an apartment complex when he was approached by an unknown individual or individuals in an unknown vehicle and was shot.

The incident remains under investigation. Anybody with any information is being asked to contact the Berrien County Sheriff’’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit (Detective Bureau) at (269) 983-7141 ext. 7224 or Crime Stoppers at 1-900-342-7867 (STOP).