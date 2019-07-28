Going to the dogs: bath time at the ballpark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich-- About 100 dogs got a bath at Fifth Third Ballpark on Sunday for the annual World's Largest Dog Wash event.

The event, which is now in its 17th year, was founded by Cody Korpf who received support from Gilda's Club when he lost his father to cancer.

"Gilda's Club helped me get through the journey that was cancer," said Korpf. "I had a stinky dog and I had a good idea and we got it going."

Sunday's event also included information on grooming, doggy bag giveaways and pet trick contests.