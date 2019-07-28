Grand Rapids couple celebrates 75 years of marriage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich-- A special party was held in Grand Rapids on Sunday to honor Emily and Richard Morse, who have been married for 75 years.

The couple met back in high school when Emily had a flat tire.

When asked what works for them, the couple says, they really don't argue.

"To tell you the truth, I don't think we ever argue. If we do, we don't ignore it," said Emily, who is 95-years-old.

"Give it half a day for a little while, and you'll forget what you're arguing about," added 96-year-old Richard.

The couple has five children, along with 11 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren.