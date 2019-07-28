× High beach hazard risk on Lake Michigan Monday

WEST MICHIGAN — Ahead of our next cold front arriving later Monday, strong southwest winds will kick up at around 15 to 25 knots over Lake Michigan. That means from South Haven northward on Monday, there is a HIGH BEACH HAZARD RISK and swimming is NOT advised. We also have SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES in effect for boaters/mariners. Waves are expected to be in the 3 to 5 foot range a majority of the day, then taper to 2 to 4 feet by late afternoon/evening. Jumping off piers and structures on the south side will be the most dangerous with a threat for structural currents. There’s also the possibility of longshore currents, and rip currents.

Winds will shift to the west behind the front Monday night, then eventually to the northwest on Tuesday bringing in a cooler, drier air mass. After the chance of a shower or thunderstorm on Monday, we’ll have what looks to be another long, dry stretch of weather for the upcoming week right into the weekend. Humidity and dew point temperatures will be low/comfortable, and actual air temperatures will remain in the upper 70s to low 80s most of the week.

Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather. Have a good week!