Indiana teen shot to death at large Cass County gathering

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A teenager was shot to death at a large gathering in Howard Township early Sunday.

Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke reports that his office is investigating a shooting death that occurred at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Yankee Street in Howard Township. The victim, identified as Dayman Chatman, 18, of South Bend, Ind., was shot and died from his injuries while attending a large gathering at a residence.

The homeowner was not at the residence at the time of the shooting. Witnesses at the scene were interviewed and possible witnesses who left the scene are being sought for further questioning.

There have been no suspects arrested at this time.

Anyone with any information about this shooting is being asked to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 445-1560 or the Cass County Tip Line at 1-800-462-9328. Tips also can be texted by texting CASS and the tip to 274637 (CRIMES).