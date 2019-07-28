× Man shot and killed at gas station

KENT COUNTY, Mich. – A 26 year old man was shot and killed Sunday morning, according to Grand Rapids Police.

The fatal shooting happened at 3:58 a.m. at the Shell Gas station in the 2600 block of East Beltline Avenue SE.

The victim was taken to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital immediately where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the gas station was full of people when the shooting took place.

Witnesses were visibly shaken at the scene but provided minimal information to police about what exactly happened.

Grand Rapids Police, Grand Rapids Police Forensics and East Grand Rapids Police Department all responded to the scene.

Police say no weapon was found and there is no suspect in custody.

If you have any information about what happened, you are asked to call Silent Observer (616)774-2345.