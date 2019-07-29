Avoid back surgery, find non-invasive healing with Total Health Chiropractic

Beach Hazards Advisory in effect

Do you suffer from chronic neck or back pain? Are you at the point where you've tried everything else, but now you're seriously considering getting neck or back surgery?

Before you make that decision, Dr. Miller from Total Health Chiropractic has helped hundreds avoid going under the knife and he may be able to do the same for you thanks to his DRX program.

With the DRX program, patients can find neck and back pain relief from:

- Degenerative Disc Disease
- Herniated & Bulging Discs
- Spinal Stenosis
- Sciatica
- Pinched Nerves
- Shooting Pain in Arms/Legs
- Failed Neck or Back Surgery

Total Health is offering a deal exclusively for Morning Mix viewers. For just $49, new patients can get a consultation and examination. Plus, the first three callers will receive an x-ray for no extra cost.

To take advantage of this deal or to learn more about Total Health's programs, call (616)-828-0861 or visit thchiro.com.

