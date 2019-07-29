Beach Hazards Advisory in effect

Barry Co. man dies after fight at wedding after-party

FERRY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Barry County man died Monday from injuries he suffered during a fight at a party in Oceana County.

The fight happened around 4:33 a.m. Sunday at a home on Elm Street in Ferry Township, near Shelby.

Deputies said 37-year-old Robert Brown of Nashville was involved in a fight and suffered serious head injuries after falling to the ground. He was taken to a nearby hospital before going to Mercy Health Hospital in Muskegon, where he died Monday.

Investigators said there had been an ongoing disagreement between Brown and another man at a wedding after-party at the home. The disagreement eventually turned physical, leading to Brown’s injuries.

The other man was arrested Sunday for an operated while intoxicated offense. He has not been charged in Brown’s death at this point.

