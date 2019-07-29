Cell phone store broken into in Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Police are investigating an overnight break-in at the Boost Mobile store on Burton Street near Nelson Avenue.

It happened sometime before 2 a.m. Monday on Grand Rapids' Southeast side.

We have been on the phone with Grand Rapids police all night working to get information.

As you can see, the window of the front door has been broken out and it appears multiple items taken from inside the store.

We are working to find out if any other stores have been targeted, as you will remember this is not the first time we have seen these stores broken into in West Michigan.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.