Check out what Rush Creek Bistro is serving for Restaurant Week GR

Restaurant Week GR is once again making it's way to Grand Rapids, where people have a chance to taste dishes from over 70 restaurants.

Each restaurant will create a special menu to highlight the fresh, local ingredients of West Michigan.

There will be three options for customers to choose from this year:

  • 2 courses for $15 per person
  • 2 courses for $25 per person
  • Chef's Choice for over $25 per person

It's so much more than just a week to try a variety of foods, it also helps fund a scholarship program at Secchia Institute for Culinary Education at Grand Rapids Community College. Participating restaurants will donate $1 from every meal purchased during Restaurant Week to the scholarship fund to help train the next generation of chefs.

Restaurant Week GR will take place August 7-18.

For more information, visit restaurantweekgr.com. Or follow them on Facebook at RestaurantWeekGR and hashtag #RWGR on any of your tasty dishes.

