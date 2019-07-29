Check out what Rush Creek Bistro is serving for Restaurant Week GR

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Restaurant Week GR is once again making it's way to Grand Rapids, where people have a chance to taste dishes from over 70 restaurants.

Each restaurant will create a special menu to highlight the fresh, local ingredients of West Michigan.

There will be three options for customers to choose from this year:

2 courses for $15 per person

2 courses for $25 per person

Chef's Choice for over $25 per person

It's so much more than just a week to try a variety of foods, it also helps fund a scholarship program at Secchia Institute for Culinary Education at Grand Rapids Community College. Participating restaurants will donate $1 from every meal purchased during Restaurant Week to the scholarship fund to help train the next generation of chefs.

Restaurant Week GR will take place August 7-18.

For more information, visit restaurantweekgr.com. Or follow them on Facebook at RestaurantWeekGR and hashtag #RWGR on any of your tasty dishes.