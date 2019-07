GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – Large waves and high seas aren’t just making swimming hazardous on the lakeshore, they are cancelling Coast Guard Festival events.

The festival organizers have canceled the 2019 Parade of Ships due to the weather conditions in Grand Haven.

The ships will still be coming in through the day and will be available for tour this evening.

The parade was expected to start around 1:00 p.m.