COLDWATER, Mich. — A man was taken to the hospital Monday after being hit by a truck while walking across the street.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on US-12 at Jefferson Street in Coldwater. Police said witnesses reported seeing him get hit by a separate vehicle moments before he was hit. After gesturing at that driver, he walked in front of the pickup truck and was hit.

The man’s condition is unknown at this time.