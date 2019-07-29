Coloma man dies swimming in the Paw Paw River

WATERVLIET TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Coloma, Michigan man died Sunday night after swimming in the Paw Paw River.

Michigan State Police say they were called to the 7100 block of Red Arrow Highway at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday night for a water rescue.

Police say that Chad Whittington, 42, was kayaking on the river with his wife when they took a break to swim. Whittington became distressed and his wife was able to pull him partially to the shore and call 911. First responders tried to revive Whittington, but he died at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.