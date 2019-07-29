Beach Hazards Advisory in effect

Health benefits of eating blueberries

Posted 8:58 AM, July 29, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- It is blueberry season in West Michigan which means you'll likely be picking them at a farm or buying them at the store.

Jessi Holden, Registered Dietitian from Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital joined us in studio with some easy recipes.

  • Facts about Michigan Blueberries
    • Michigan leads the nation in growing blueberries and produces more than 30 different varieties
    • Michigan has almost 21,000 acres devoted entirely to blueberries
  • Why they’re healthy
    • One cup of blueberries is only 80 calories
    • One cup of blueberries provides four grams of fiber, which can help you get to the recommended 25-30 grams of fiber total per day
    • One cup is also a high source of vitamin A and C which can help keep your immune system operating efficiently and effectively
    • Blueberries are abundant in the antioxidant, anthocyanin, which can help protect your body against free radicals
      • Free radicals are unstable molecules that can impart damage to your body’s cells and contribute to the development of diseases such as cancer
  • Couple ways to include into a meal
    • Add them to yogurt like a parfait
    • Throw them in breakfast foods like pancakes or waffles
    • Mash and mix them with a little cream cheese to spread over a bagel
    • Blueberry Cucumber salsa of course!

