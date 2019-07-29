Holland man falls from bluff at Illinois park, dies

DEER PARK TOWNSHIP, Ill. — A Holland man died Sunday after falling over 30 feet from a bluff while attending a wedding in Illinois.

Authorities said the 31-year-old man was at a wedding near Starved Rock State Park in Deer Park Township, about 100 miles southwest of Chicago. Around 12:30 a.m., the man fell over a railing area several yards from an area with tables and seating.

Authorities said he fell onto some logs and brush about halfway down the bluff. His body was recovered around 2:45 a.m.

While investigators are still waiting for results from a toxicology report, but alcohol is believed to be a factor.