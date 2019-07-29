Jenison youth softball team is 20-3 but can’t play in national tournament

Posted 7:16 AM, July 29, 2019, by

JENISON, Mich. -- A group of 8 and under girls so close to participating in a National All American Tournament but just found out it will be canceled.

It's unfortunate news for the girls on the Michigan X Factor travel softball team which is currently 20 and 3.

The team was  supposed to be hitting the road to take on the fields in Jacksonville, Illinois but it was canceled due to some states dropping out and not enough teams for them to host it.

They were going to be the only team from Michigan attending after traveling all over the state and Indiana winning every tournament with the exception of one.

"A lot of sacrifices they give up but they all love to be here," said owner and coach Junior Schnick. "It`s a close group of all local girls I think from five towns here. they just put a lot of time and passion in the game."

Bone the less big congratulations to all the girls for their hard work.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.