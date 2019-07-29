Make back-to-school season easy with these items

Can you believe it? It’s back to school time. Lifestyle experts Carly Dorogi and Sherri French from Capital M Moms are here today with smart solutions to help your family get ready to head back to school.
Tip #1: Keep school lunches and snacking simple, fun, and healthy!
- A perfect lunch-size collection that is environmentally friendly.
- Fun designs and bright colors make this collection ideal for Back to School.
- Starting at $2.99.
- PackIt is the original foldable, freezable bag that keeps food and drinks cool for hours.
- No ice packs needed. The patented cooling technology is built into the walls of the bag.
- It folds or collapses flat for compact storage in your freezer and is ready to go when you are! Just freeze and go! Our all-in-one product doesn’t just cut down on extra parts, it actually slashes your environmental footprint.
- Starting at $9.99
- BACKTOSCHOOL for free shipping
- Natural hand sanitizer/cleaner in different scents and designs such as lemongrass, eucalyptus and coconut/vanilla.
- Natural ingredients with approximately 200 sprays per unit.
- $5.99
Tip #2: Know when quality matters.
See Kai Run
- A parent-favorite kids brand by designing shoes to the age and foot shape of a growing child.
- A child’s foot changes over a short period of time and so should their shoes. Wide toe box so little toes can wiggle and build muscle and tendon strength.
- Flexible shoes that help children develop balance, gait, and stride.
- Starting at $45
Tip #3: Get your kids excited about back to school with fun crafts that double as back to school preparation.
Creativity for Kids by Faber-Castell USA
- Kids can create 5 no-sew, no mess keychains like a unicorn, fox, sloth and more using simple pom-pom techniques and add-on accessories.
- Complete kits include colorful yarn, pom-pom maker, holographic bodies, beads, glitter accessories and more.
- Starting at $15
For more information and coupon codes, head to hellocapitalm.com.