Make back-to-school season easy with these items

Can you believe it? It’s back to school time. Lifestyle experts Carly Dorogi and Sherri French from Capital M Moms are here today with smart solutions to help your family get ready to head back to school.

Tip #1: Keep school lunches and snacking simple, fun, and healthy!

So-Mine

A perfect lunch-size collection that is environmentally friendly.

Fun designs and bright colors make this collection ideal for Back to School.

Starting at $2.99.

PackIt

PackIt is the original foldable, freezable bag that keeps food and drinks cool for hours.

No ice packs needed. The patented cooling technology is built into the walls of the bag.

It folds or collapses flat for compact storage in your freezer and is ready to go when you are! Just freeze and go! Our all-in-one product doesn’t just cut down on extra parts, it actually slashes your environmental footprint.

Starting at $9.99

YukBGone

for free shipping Natural hand sanitizer/cleaner in different scents and designs such as lemongrass, eucalyptus and coconut/vanilla.

Natural ingredients with approximately 200 sprays per unit.

$5.99

Tip #2: Know when quality matters.

See Kai Run

A parent-favorite kids brand by designing shoes to the age and foot shape of a growing child.

A child’s foot changes over a short period of time and so should their shoes. Wide toe box so little toes can wiggle and build muscle and tendon strength.

Flexible shoes that help children develop balance, gait, and stride.

Starting at $45

Tip #3: Get your kids excited about back to school with fun crafts that double as back to school preparation.

Creativity for Kids by Faber-Castell USA

Kids can create 5 no-sew, no mess keychains like a unicorn, fox, sloth and more using simple pom-pom techniques and add-on accessories.

Complete kits include colorful yarn, pom-pom maker, holographic bodies, beads, glitter accessories and more.

Starting at $15

For more information and coupon codes, head to hellocapitalm.com.