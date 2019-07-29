Motorcyclist killed when thrown into oncoming traffic on US-131

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 28-year-old man is dead after another driver turned into the driver’s path, throwing him from his bike into oncoming traffic.

It happened around 10:30 Sunday night on US-131 and North River Road in St. Joseph County.

The motorcyclist was headed southbound on US-131 when another driver, who was stopped at North River Road, turned into the motorcyclist’s path and the two collided.

The impact sent the motorcyclist off the bike and into oncoming traffic.

Another vehicle struck the motorcyclist while he was laying in the roadway. Crews attempted CPR but the motorcyclist died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

