Officials: Swine flu detected in pigs at fair in Michigan

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Health officials say swine flu has been detected in pigs at a fair in Michigan that wrapped up over the weekend.

The Livingston County Health Department says the infected pigs were detected last week at the Fowlerville Family Fair and pigs were removed from the event.

No human cases were reported at the fair about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

The update comes after Michigan health officials urged people to take precautions to avoid swine flu at county and local fairs statewide.

Swine influenza is a respiratory disease in pigs that’s caused by type A influenza viruses. Swine flu viruses don’t usually infect humans, but human infections have been reported. Precautions to help avoid swine flu include refraining from eating or drinking in livestock barns or show rings.

