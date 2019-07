MAPLE VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are investigating a homicide in Montcalm County over the weekend.

Michigan State Police say that they were called to a home in the 16000 block of McBride Road, where they found a 57-year-old man from Coral, Michigan unconscious. He had apparently been severely beaten. Crews tried to revive the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later arrested a 30-year-old Howard City man for 2nd degree homicide. His name has not yet been released.