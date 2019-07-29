Position Player Pitching: Whitecaps infielder Zach Malis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich -- Whitecaps infielder Zach Malis took the mound Sunday night to pitch the top of the 9th inning with his Whitecaps down big to the Loons.

"I felt good" Malis said. "I was just trying not to hurt myself and just trying to throw strikes."

Malis worked a 1-2-3 9th inning which included a strikeout to end the top half of the frame.

"The worst thing that can happen is if you bring in a position guy and they just start walking people" Malis added. "So I just want to throw strikes. It just proves that it is hard to hit."

He said it was the first time he had pitched since high school 4 years ago and had to take a look at the radar gun where he hit 90 with one pitch Sunday.

"I tried to throw one of them hard" Malis stated. "It didn't feel so good on my arm so that was it for trying to throw hard."

Most position players who are asked to pitch throw much slower.

Malis is hoping he won't have to do that again but said he will be ready if called upon.