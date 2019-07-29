GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- New OK Conference commissioner Dave Feenstra recently stopped by the FOX 17 studios to talk about his new role, conference athletics and the upcoming conference realignment.
Realignment update: Dave Feenstra, OK Conference commissioner
-
OK Conference realignment agreement canceled
-
OK Conference realignment voted in for ’20-21 school year
-
Changes coming to MHSAA state tournaments in football, basketball and soccer
-
John Bos all-star games honor OK conference baseball and softball payers
-
Byron Centers shuts out Unity Christian for big OK Green win
-
-
Gunman accused of opening fire on cookout, killing one and injuring several others
-
NorthPointe Christian takes control of the OK Silver with win over Belding
-
Hudsonville takes OK Red baseball showdown with Rockford
-
German Jews warned not to wear kippahs in public following spike in anti-Semitism
-
Kzoo commissioners pass resolution giving undocumented immigrants driver’s licenses
-
-
Indiana police release a new sketch in the search for the man who killed 2 teen girls
-
LAPD opens internal affairs inquiry in Nipsey Hussle case
-
At least 13 people killed in Virginia Beach shooting, including suspect