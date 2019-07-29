SuperPartyWonderDay, a day of community fun, happening August 11

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get to know the community by having some truly unique fun at Kent District Library's SuperPartyWonderDay on August 11.

The free community celebration brings together live music, brews, bikes, barbeque, and everything that makes KDL stand out from other libraries.

Fun for all ages also includes a Home Brew Competition, a Rib Cook-Off, food trucks, kids activities, and giveaways.

SuperPartyWonderDay will take place at Millennium Park from 2-7 p.m.

For more information on the event, visit superpartywonderday.com. Connect with KDL on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter with #KDLSuperParty.