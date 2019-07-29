Beach Hazards Advisory in effect

SuperPartyWonderDay, a day of community fun, happening August 11

Posted 11:15 AM, July 29, 2019, by

Get to know the community by having some truly unique fun at Kent District Library's SuperPartyWonderDay on August 11.

The free community celebration brings together live music, brews, bikes, barbeque, and everything that makes KDL stand out from other libraries.

Fun for all ages also includes a Home Brew Competition, a Rib Cook-Off, food trucks, kids activities, and giveaways.

SuperPartyWonderDay will take place at Millennium Park from 2-7 p.m.

For more information on the event, visit superpartywonderday.com. Connect with KDL on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter with #KDLSuperParty.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.