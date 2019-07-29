Beach Hazards Advisory in effect

Woman charged with OWI in crash with ambulance

Posted 1:28 PM, July 29, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A woman is being charged with Operating While Intoxicated, 2nd offense and OWI Causing Serious Injury after a crash over the weekend that sent an ambulance off the road.

The Kent County Prosecutor fled the charges Monday agains Mary Emma Young.

The collision happened over the weekend on Fulton Street near Spaulding Avenue. The Rockford Ambulance was knocked off of the road.

The prosecutor says that Young faces up to five years in prison for the OWI Causing Serious Injury and another year for the 2nd offense if convicted.

