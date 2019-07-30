Aero Med called to crash in Kent County

Posted 10:47 PM, July 30, 2019, by

SPENCER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman was taken to the hospital by Aero Med Tuesday after a crash in Kent County.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. near the intersection of 18 Mile Road and Meddler Avenue in Spencer Township, east of Cedar Springs.

Authorities going east on 18 Mile road crossed the center line while trying to navigate curves, drove off the road and struck a tree.

The driver, a 59-year-old woman from Cedar Springs, had to be freed from her vehicle before being flown to the hospital to be treated for multiple injuries.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.