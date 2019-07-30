× Aero Med called to crash in Kent County

SPENCER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman was taken to the hospital by Aero Med Tuesday after a crash in Kent County.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. near the intersection of 18 Mile Road and Meddler Avenue in Spencer Township, east of Cedar Springs.

Authorities going east on 18 Mile road crossed the center line while trying to navigate curves, drove off the road and struck a tree.

The driver, a 59-year-old woman from Cedar Springs, had to be freed from her vehicle before being flown to the hospital to be treated for multiple injuries.