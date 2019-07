× Alcohol likely factor in Kzoo Co. crash involving bicyclist

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A bicyclist is seriously injured after a crash involving a car.

It happened just after midnight Tuesday near the intersection of Gull Road and N Sprinkle Road in Comstock Township.

The bicyclist suffered serious injuries from the accident and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The driver of the car was not hurt but alcohol does appear to be a factor in the crash.

No names have been released.