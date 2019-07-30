Area coaches get to see officials preparation firsthand

Posted 10:57 PM, July 30, 2019, by

WYOMING, Mich -- Tuesday night was the annual West Michigan Officials Association football clinic at Godwin Heights High School. However, one change this year was inviting coaches and athletic directors from the OK conference to see how the officials are gearing up for the season.

"We want to be transparent about working with officials," OK Conference commissioner, Dave Feenstra said, "about what athletic directors expectations and coaches expectations are. Everyone looks at what is going on on the field and court but tonight is a chance to get together, communicate and see how hard these officials are working to be the best they can."

TJ Restau is the assistant supervisor for OK Conference officials and is excited about getting athletic directors and coaches in attendance.

"I think we've had a lot of miscommunication over the years with coaches and athletic directors never being on the same page," Restau said. "I'd like to give them an understanding of our expectations for our officials and how it matches what they expect of themselves and their players so hopefully we can come together on Friday nights and see we're all putting in hard work and effort."

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.