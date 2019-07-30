Area coaches get to see officials preparation firsthand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich -- Tuesday night was the annual West Michigan Officials Association football clinic at Godwin Heights High School. However, one change this year was inviting coaches and athletic directors from the OK conference to see how the officials are gearing up for the season.

"We want to be transparent about working with officials," OK Conference commissioner, Dave Feenstra said, "about what athletic directors expectations and coaches expectations are. Everyone looks at what is going on on the field and court but tonight is a chance to get together, communicate and see how hard these officials are working to be the best they can."

TJ Restau is the assistant supervisor for OK Conference officials and is excited about getting athletic directors and coaches in attendance.

"I think we've had a lot of miscommunication over the years with coaches and athletic directors never being on the same page," Restau said. "I'd like to give them an understanding of our expectations for our officials and how it matches what they expect of themselves and their players so hopefully we can come together on Friday nights and see we're all putting in hard work and effort."