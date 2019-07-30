Be part of one-of-a-kind Photo Mosaic Wall to honor MI wildlife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a unique opportunity to become part of state history during Kidsday at John Ball Zoo on Thursday. The Michigan Wildlife Council is bringing a new Photo Mosaic Wall traveling exhibit to the zoo that officials are calling a once-in-a-lifetime experience to celebrate Michigan's outdoor heritage.

On Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., zoo visitors can stop by the Michigan Wildlife Council booth across from the aquarium to have their picture taken. That photo will be printed as a sticker, which visitors can place on a large mosaic board to create a large image of a Kirtland's warbler. The Kirtland's warbler is a small, endangered songbird that nests only in the Jackpine forests of Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula and winters in the Bahamas.

The significance of the photo mosaic is to show when everyone works together, conserving wildlife is an easy job to make sure Michigan's great outdoors are here for generations to come.

After Thursday, The Michigan Wildlife Photo Mosaic Wall will be traveling all over the state in the next few months. Following the statewide tour, the final versions of each Michigan Wildlife Photo Mosaic Wall will be displayed and permanently housed at the Michigan History Center in Lansing.

Zoo admission is $4 and participation in the Kirtland’s warbler photo mosaic is free.

Learn more about the great work the Michigan Wildlife Council is doing, visit HereForMIOutdoors.org.