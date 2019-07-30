× Beach Hazards Advisory posted for Tuesday

LAKE MICHIGAN – The winds have switched to come from the north, but waves are still going to build and cause hazardous swimming conditions on Lake Michigan.

The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement for Tuesday afternoon from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The advisory is for beaches in Van Buren, Allegan, Ottawa, Muskegon and Oceana counties.

Winds will strengthen to between 15 and 25 mph later Tuesday. Waves will build to between two and four feet high.

Beaches with particular hazardous conditions will be Muskegon State Park, Mears State Park in Pentwater and Stearns Park in Ludington.