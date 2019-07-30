Beach Hazards Advisory posted for Tuesday

Posted 10:58 AM, July 30, 2019, by

LAKE MICHIGAN – The winds have switched to come from the north, but waves are still going to build and cause hazardous swimming conditions on Lake Michigan.

The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement for Tuesday afternoon from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.  The advisory is for beaches in Van Buren, Allegan, Ottawa, Muskegon and Oceana counties.

Winds will strengthen to between 15 and 25 mph later Tuesday.  Waves will build to between two and four feet high.

Beaches with particular hazardous conditions will be Muskegon State Park, Mears State Park in Pentwater and Stearns Park in Ludington.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.