Demonstrators and supporters out in force at democratic debate

DETROIT, Mich. -- Both demonstrators and supporters of President Trump made their voice heard outside the democratic debate Monday night.

Hours before the start of day one of the debates in Detroit, demonstrators began to show up with their chants and signs.

Tom Moran, a retired postal worker from Fenton, spent the afternoon holding a banner urging democratic voters to support whichever candidate won the nomination. He tells FOX 17, “I want to see some change. I want to be positive and hopeful. I don’t want to pit people against each other... I’m here for one reason: 10,704 votes. That's how close it was in Michigan the last time. So I want people to think hard before they vote.”

Several people FOX 17 spoke with Monday afternoon were echoing the 'anybody but Trump' sentiment heard before from protesters of the President. "Anyone that can take Trump down. Anyone. Even if it's another republican. Please, get him out of office," Donna Ezrow says.

Out in equal force Monday were supporters of President Trump. 77-year-old Bob Kunst says he is a registered democrat that supports the President. "I'm a Jewish activist and gay activist and I’m a registered democrat and I’m totally upset with what's happened to my party and how the extreme left has taken over," he says.

Demonstrators mulling about in front of the Fox Theatre were eventually moved to a park several blocks south around 2:00 pm. Groups began to form in the park. A group of people supporting the President were chanting from around a statue. Isabel Chism, holding a 'Women for Trump' sign, tells FOX 17, "I'm here supporting President Trump because I believe everyone running on the democratic side is not even democratic anymore. We’re going towards socialism."

FOX 17 also spoke to the first people in line outside the theatre, JD and Elizabeth Lancaster. The brother and sister pair traveled from Grand Rapids and arrived in downtown Detroit about 7 hours before the debate began. They were hoping to hear the candidates discuss gun control and climate change.

FOX 17 will be live in Detroit covering the debates happening Tuesday and Wednesday evening.