Ex-Michigan State president gets $2.5M retirement payout

Lou Anna Simon, in court, 12/18/18

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The former Michigan State University president accused of lying about her knowledge of allegations against sports doctor Larry Nassar is getting about $2.5 million as part of a retirement package.

The East Lansing school announced Tuesday Lou Anna Simon’s retirement effective Aug. 31. She resigned as president last year amid pressure and has denied any cover-up and took an unpaid leave while facing criminal charges.

Under terms of the retirement , Simon will receive $2.45 million in three installments and other benefits. The agreement stipulates she won’t sue the school.

A judge is expected to rule later this year on whether Simon should stand trial on two felonies and two misdemeanors. Authorities say she knew in 2014 that Nassar was accused of molesting a patient at a campus clinic.

Nassar is imprisoned for possessing child pornography and molesting young athletes.

