FREMONT, Mich. — Fremont police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man.

Investigators released surveillance photos of a man at an area gas station from Saturday night and said he may be a hired painter around Fremont.

Police said the man is wanted for questioning in a larceny.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call Fremont police at 231-924-2100.