Judge orders Belding manufacturer to cease operations

IONIA, Mich. — An Ionia County judge has ordered a Belding chlorine-tablet manufacturer to cease operations for the time being, following the recent release of toxic gas at the factory. That, after a June 22nd chlorine-gas release and a subsequent fire in July.

Toxic fumes were released during the July 18th fire at Kassouni Manufacturing Inc. (KMI), and Ionia County Emergency Management summoned various state and federal agencies to investigate. Last week, the Ionia County Health Department issued an Imminent Danger Order related to trichloroisocyanuric acid, which is “highly toxic when mixed with an even a small amount of water.” The county says about 200,000 pounds of the chemical are stored on site, and the chlorine gas that can be released is “deadly to humans”.

Ionia County health Officer/Environmental Health Director Ken Bowen confirmed to FOX 17 on Tuesday evening a media report that Judge Ronald Schafer has signed a temporary restraining order against KMI, 815 S. Front Street. A show-cause hearing reportedly has been postponed until sometime next month.

Belding City Manager John Niemala told FOX 17 recently that the risk to public safety was escalating.

“That was, I believe, the seventh time we had to respond down there,” Niemala says. “You’ve had your chances. Enough is enough. Now things, like you do it the first time, maybe I don’t know, I can’t address who was here when the final decisions were made on that but at the end of the day, from my observations, what we see today, it needed to be done.”

The Ionia County Health Department and the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services went door-to-door last week, asking the public for input about the problem, according to the Ionia Sentinel-Standard.

The Ionia County Health Department says the roof at KMI is in “poor condition, containing numberous holes that permit the entry of rainwater.” Also, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy (EGLE) issued a violation notice to KMI, saying it “failed to properly collect and dispose of an air contaminant” (trichloroisocyanuric acid dust). The Health Department noted on July 12th that “KMI has not taken adequate steps to secure its cache of tricholorisocyanuric acid.

“Modeling by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates that if a significant amount of water contacted the trichloroisocyanuric acide at KMIS, such as might occur due to rainfall, between 136 and 470 persons living in the surrounding area could be killed by inhalation of chlorine gas.”