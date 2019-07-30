Last minute summer fun activities for the whole family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The end of summer is unfortunately coming soon, but it's not too late to maximize fun and create family memories. So what can families put on the bucketlist before the warm weather leaves?

Parenting expert and author Donna Bozzo stopped by to share some tips on how to take advantage of these dwindling warm days.

Home Chef

Cut out all those trips to the grocery store, but don’t sacrifice home-cooked meals. Plus it's even more fun when cooking together as a family. Just order everything needed for dinner pre-measured and ready to cook online at HomeChef.com or pick up the kids' favorites online. It’s a great tool to maximize these dwindling summer days.

Backyard Fun

Turn on the sprinkler, fill up those water balloons, or turn the driveway into a glow bowl – easy to do with retired 2-liter bottles and glow sticks.

Neighborhood Scavenger Hunt

Grab some prizes, hide them around the neighborhood, and send the kids off on a scavenger hunt!

Throw a Moon Party!

Challenge the kids to draw the moon, a great way to learn about science and nature and spend time as a family.

For more ideas on last-minute or any minute fun look for Donna’s books, What The Fun?! and Fidget Busters. Learn more about Donna on her website DonnaBozzo.com or follow her on Instagram.