Michigan GOP says Democrats are trying to ‘out-left’ each other

Posted 10:52 PM, July 30, 2019

DETROIT — The Michigan Republican Party expected the candidates of the Tuesday’s Democratic Debate would try to ‘out-left’ each other.

“They’re talking about their socialist policies,” said Laura Cox, chair of the Michigan Republican Party. “I believe that when it gets down to the final candidate, we will have a stark difference between the president and all of his successes and we can point to those.”

Michigan GOP members say their goals ahead of the 2020 election are to showcase the strong economy and increasing wages, which they say have resulted from President Donald Trump’s actions and policies.

Already in Michigan, Republicans have begun working about eight months earlier than usual ahead of election season. They’re encouraging people to vote and believe Trump’s track record of making promises and keeping promises will re-energize voters.

As Democrats talked about the possibilities of a Medicare for all plan, Cox says it would be “unacceptable.”

“That’s not how we’ve run our health care system,” said Cox. “We have to make sure that there is a private component to it and people want to be able to keep their doctors. That’s very important to them. That’s something that we have had for our entire lifetime, and we need to make sure to protect it. The president absolutely wants that.”

