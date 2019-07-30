New Apple Spice catering service opens in West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BYRON CENTER, Mich. -- West Michigan is now home to a new catering service for your next party or event.

Apple Spice has opened a new location in Orchard Plaza, 701 68th Street SW in Byron Center.

The company is known for its boxed lunches and catering services which includes fresh salads, sandwiches, soups, and more.

Husband and wife owners, Mike & Nancy Jacobs, chose the 68th Street location because it allows them to deliver to the Greater Grand Rapids area, from Zeeland to Ada, and Comstock Park to Byron Center.

